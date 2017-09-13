WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 12

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With three titles matches and an appearance from Vince McMahon on SmackDown and the finale of the Mae Young Classic, it would be easy for anyone to forget about 205 Live this week.

Tuesday's show was a little shorter than usual due to the MYC airing immediately after SmackDown, but the two matches we got from the cruiserweight division were worth watching.

Rich Swann and TJP have been going back and forth with their friendly feud in recent weeks, and they agreed to settle everything with one final match.

In addition to the main event with Cedric Alexander and The Brian Kendrick, we also got a surprise visit from Breezango during a promo by Drew Gulak.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.