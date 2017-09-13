WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 12September 13, 2017
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 12
With three titles matches and an appearance from Vince McMahon on SmackDown and the finale of the Mae Young Classic, it would be easy for anyone to forget about 205 Live this week.
Tuesday's show was a little shorter than usual due to the MYC airing immediately after SmackDown, but the two matches we got from the cruiserweight division were worth watching.
Rich Swann and TJP have been going back and forth with their friendly feud in recent weeks, and they agreed to settle everything with one final match.
In addition to the main event with Cedric Alexander and The Brian Kendrick, we also got a surprise visit from Breezango during a promo by Drew Gulak.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Rich Swann vs. TJP
- Was Swann wearing a pink Members Only jacket?
- Nigel McGuinness is great on commentary, but he needs to decide if he is going to be a heel announcer or not.
- The series of strikes where they kept hitting each other with the same thing at the same time was awesome.
Swann and TJP would have been the main event any other week due to the length and relevancy of their storyline, but they opened 205 Live instead.
This has been a strange storyline because TJP hasn't been playing the typical heel. He kept pushing Swann's buttons but also seemed to want to keep their friendship alive.
They alternated between sequences of quick moves and slower moments to let the impact of their maneuvers land with the live audience.
These two have amazing chemistry after years of traveling together, so it was no surprise when they put on a match better than anything we saw on SmackDown this week.
After a competitive fight, Swann picked up the win with a beautiful Phoenix Splash. TJP was visibly upset after the loss, but he chose to begrudgingly shake his friend's hand.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights
The Fashion Police Make an Arrest
- This is what the division needs. Interacting with Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will help keep 205 Live from feeling like a completely different product.
- How did Gulak keep a straight face when Fandango was brushing his face against his? It was funny and awkward at the same time.
- Breeze and Fandango need to start wrestling more. Their Fashion Police segments have been great, but it will only get them so far.
Drew Gulak came out to challenge Akira Tozawa to a rematch, but since the Japanese wasn't there, he decided to go through the rest of his PowerPoint presentation from last week.
He only got through three slides before he was interrupted by Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They continued Enzo Amore's joke of calling Gulak "Captain Underpants."
They ended up putting Gulak in a pair of furry handcuffs and dragging him away after a brief chase around the ring.
This was nothing but ridiculousness, but Breeze and Fandango made it entertaining with their dedication to the gimmick.
Grade: C+
Notes and Highlights
The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander
- Due to the Mae Young Classic finale, this week's 205 Live only had the two matches.
- Kendrick is the best in the business at using the ring to hurt his opponent in unique ways.
- If Gallagher wants to be taken seriously as a heel, he might need to ditch the striped trunks.
Kendrick and Alexander had a brief confrontation backstage to set this match up, but it was clear the former still had his sights set on Jack Gallagher.
Kendrick's veteran experience gave him the edge, but Alexander's agility would be hard for anyone to combat.
The match only lasted a few minutes before Gallagher ran to the ring with his signature umbrella. He cornered Kendrick but ended up attacking Alexander instead.
This was a surprising heel turn, which is a welcome change from the usually predictable WWE storylines. Kendrick was in shock as he watched Gentleman Jack dismantle Alexander.
The show ended with Gallagher shaking hands with Kendrick and staring into the camera.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights