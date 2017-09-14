New York Yankees: Ranking Potential Wild-Card Game Opponents

0 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have a three-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for the No. 1 American League wild-card spot and a five-game cushion overall for a playoff berth.

At the risk of counting our chickens before they hatch, it looks like a safe bet they will be playing in October, and FanGraphs agrees, giving them a 98.4 percent chance of reaching the postseason.

However, the second wild-card spot is still too close to call with five teams within four games in the standings.

Who from that group poses the biggest threat to the Yankees and who would they most like to face?

Ahead, we've broken down all five clubs and ranked them from least to most preferable opponent based on head-to-head performance, potential pitching matchups and other factors.

On the Yankees side, we're assuming it will be breakout ace Luis Severino taking the ball.

Note: The Baltimore Orioles (4.5 games back) and Tampa Bay Rays (five games back) are technically still in the wild-card running as well, but neither team has been playing particularly well of late and FanGraphs gives them a 1.3 and 1.8 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, respectively. As a result, they weren't included in this discussion.