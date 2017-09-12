Vince McMahon Attacked by Kevin Owens After Announcing Shane McMahon HIAC Match

JP Yim/Getty Images

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will finally get to settle their differences—inside Hell in a Cell. Mr. McMahon made his triumphant return to SmackDown Live on Tuesday, setting up the signature match for the brand's next pay-per-view.

Owens and the SmackDown commissioner have been feuding since Shane inserted himself in the former's U.S. title feud with AJ Styles. Owens, a former universal champion on the Raw brand, has felt Shane has purposefully been getting Styles over on him.

The situation culminated last week when Owens and Shane shared blows in the ring, with the latter receiving a suspension.

Owens got his retribution Tuesday, headbutting Mr. McMahon before delivering a superkick and frog splash from the top rope. The 72-year-old crumpled to the ground in pain as Owens seethed in the ring before Stephanie McMahon met him on the ramp.

The power dynamics here are pretty clear. Owens thinks Shane's power has run amok and is taking out all of his frustrations on that situation. Shane likes jumping off structures and making iconic moments. This match will probably be a whole lot of Owens carrying Shane through a methodical match with a couple brutal spots, culminating in McMahon jumping off the top of the cell once again at 47 years old.