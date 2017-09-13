What's Next for New Day After Beating Usos to Win WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

Credit: WWE.com

The New Day reclaimed the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos, emerging from a high-octane street fight in Las Vegas with plenty to celebrate but not much left to accomplish.

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the only team to win both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles. They are the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history. And they seem to have put away their archrivals for good.

WWE's options for the new champs are minimal. Repetition (and hopefully creativity) is on its way.

For the latest title bout between The Usos and The New Day, Jimmy and Jey Uso chose a street fight. But that proved to be their undoing, as The New Day outlasted them on Tuesday night in a whirlwind match filled with weapons and chaos to snatch back the gold.

That marks The New Day's second title win against The Usos since July.

Those two teams have killed it each time out. At Battleground, SummerSlam and now Sin City SmackDown, the rivals have jelled perfectly together and produced some of the best action in WWE all year.

SiriusXM host Sam Roberts loved what he saw and wants more:

WWE may not have another choice. Depth on the heel side of things is not the SmackDown tag team division's strength. Other than The Usos, the only potential heel challengers on the table are The Ascension and The Colons.

The Ascension is a low-card act. The Colons aren't around because of Primo Colon's knee injury.

Unless Luke Harper and Erick Rowan reunite, WWE will have to book The New Day in a babyface-versus-babyface battle with Breezango or Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. But for now, this war with The Usos is sure to roll on.

With the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view now three weeks away, the company likely isn't going to begin a new storyline from scratch. The New Day and The Usos are poised to finish off their feud for good inside the steel structure that PPV is named after.

Then The New Day will sit atop the division with minimal opposition.

A collision with Breezango would be fun, but the teams' matching alignments make that best suited to be a short-lived story. WWE is going to have to be inventive to find new foils.

An interbrand clash with Raw tag team champs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is a smart move. Benjamin and Gable could turn heel and bring their foot-on-the-pedal offense to The New Day's yard.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has to either build up a team like The Ascension or introduce a new villainous pairing.

As stellar as The New Day vs. The Usos has been, it can't go on forever. You can only trade the title back and forth so many times before the moment has no meaning.

The New Day has been so electric on the blue brand in large part because The Usos have pushed and tested them. Someone else has to do that soon or the champs will struggle for momentum as the year closes.