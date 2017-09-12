Ronda Rousey Shown Sitting in Front Row at WWE SmackDown Live in Vegas

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In a move that will likely further fuel speculation about her trying out pro wrestling, UFC star Ronda Rousey was seated in the front row for Tuesday's SmackDown Live episode in Las Vegas.

Rousey, 30, has been all over WWE programming this month. She shared a moment with three of the so-called Four Horsewomen last week while attending the Mae Young Classic.

Rumors of Rousey joining WWE have been rampant for years. Her WrestleMania 31 moment with The Rock, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stoked speculation she'd make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 32. Her subsequent fall from grace in UFC—she has been knocked out in each of her last two fights—put those rumors on the back burner.

With her acting career in a stasis and her UFC future up in the air, now might be the perfect time for Rousey to make the transition. She is nowhere near the women's championship picture in MMA, still has some mainstream star power that's attractive to WWE and is young enough that she'd have at least a handful of years to develop into an elite performer.

"I think she would be great at it because she would dedicate herself just like she has to everything else in her life," Triple H said last month, via ESPN.com.