7 Keys to Victory in Oakland Raiders' Week 2 Matchup

The Oakland Raiders travel home for a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Before you begin to chuckle at the competition, remember head coach Jack Del Rio's mantra for his team, "respect every opponent, fear nobody."

Sure, we can laugh at the Jets' 38-year-old starting quarterback, who's playing for his eighth team—and once upon a time suited up for the Silver and Black for the 2007 season.

Outsiders can point at quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the Jets' 2016 second-round pick, who couldn't beat out a journeyman for the starting spot during the offseason. You can also highlight Gang Green's best receiver, Jermaine Kearse, who became a member of the team via trade nine days before the regular-season opener.

However, the Raiders would become the laughingstock of the league for at least a week if they lost to the Jets on their turf with so much momentum. The Raiders know what it's like to stand in the Jets' position. It's a team with nothing to lose and very little expectations.

Don't sleep on a club that's expected to lose by a huge margin. According to OddsShark.com, Oakland stands at (-10) on Wednesday, the second-largest spread among Week 2 matchups.

Playoff teams don't win games on paper. Regardless of the outside perception on the opponent, the Raiders have to put in the work on Sunday. Here are seven keys to victory.