Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher Headline NFL Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Wide receiver Randy Moss and linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher were among the 108 players and coaches included in the modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

The Hall of Fame announced the full list on its official website Tuesday and noted there were 53 offensive players, 38 defensive players, 12 coaches and five special teamers among the candidates.

Of the 108 nominees, 11 are first-year eligible players. They are Moss, Lewis, Urlacher, defensive back Ronde Barber, wide receiver Donald Driver, wide receiver Steve Smith, center Matt Birk, offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, center Jeff Saturday, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Moss—a six-time Pro Bowler and third on the league's all-time list of receiving yards (15,292)—was inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor during halftime of Monday's game against the New Orleans Saints, per Chad Graff of the Pioneer Press.

There are also 10 players on the list who were finalists in 2017 in wide receiver Terrell Owens, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, offensive guard Alan Faneca, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, safety Brian Dawkins, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch and coach Don Coryell.

The Hall of Fame's announcement explained the process that culminates in the August enshrinement of the newest class in Canton, Ohio. The modern-era nominees are trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

The 15 finalists, as well as senior finalists Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer and contributor finalist Bobby Beathard are presented to a 48-member selection committee the day before Super Bowl LII.

"While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected," the announcement read.