Aaron Donald Listed as Rams Starter for Week 2 After Ending Holdout

After his training camp holdout caused Aaron Donald to miss Week 1, he appears ready to make an impact for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

As Myles Simmons of the team's official site noted, the defensive tackle is listed as a starter in the latest unofficial depth chart. Although it is unknown how many snaps he will get in his first game back, it seems like he will at least play a significant role in Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

"As far as how he'll be utilized in this game and kind of exactly what that plan entails is going to be predicated on how he feels going out to practice and getting involved," head coach Sean McVay said. "And those will be things that [head trainer] Reggie [Scott], myself and the rest of our coaching staff will discuss as far as how he's feeling."

The 26-year-old missed all of training camp and the preseason because of the holdout. While he reported to the team's facilities Saturday, he did not play in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He wasn't exactly missed, though, as the Rams earned a 46-9 blowout victory.

Of course, Donald has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014. In three seasons, he has three Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections. He was a top contender for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award last year that went to Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders.

Despite his success, he only has a cap hit of just over $3.2 million this season, which ranks 33rd at the position, per Spotrac.

The Rams will be happy to have him back, even if he plays a limited role out of the gate.