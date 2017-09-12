WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 12

4 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The rivalry between The New Day and The Usos culminated Tuesday night in a Sin City Street Fight as the former attempted to regain their titles from the devious, rolling twin brother champions.

New Day wasted little time taking the fight to Jimmy and Jey, laying them out at ringside and retrieving a table. The champions fought back and seized control ahead of the break.

The Usos continued to work over their challengers, blasting Big E with a superkick that sent a steel chair back into his face. A few kendo stick shots rendered him helpless and opened him up to being tied in the ropes for a brief moment.

Kofi Kingston exploded back into the match, taking both opponents down and grabbing the kendo stick. He caught one of the twins with a double stomp onto a steel chair for a near-fall.

The champions recovered and obliterated Kingston at ringside, throwing him face-first into the timekeeper's position.

Big E responded, firing up and unloading on his opponents. He put one down with a uranage suplex and the other with a belly-to-belly. A big splash on both men was followed by The Big Ending. The pin attempt was broken up and the brothers recovered with a double superkick to Big E.

When Jey Uso was shoved from the top rope and through a table set up at ringside, it was only a matter fo time before New Day finished off Jimmy and scored another reign with the tag team titles.

Result

The New Day defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Grade

B+

Analysis

Does New Day's victory mean The Usos are entitled to a rematch because, for the love of God, do not let that happen.

This was the perfect conclusion to this chapter of their rivalry in that the teams waged war in a hardcore brawl and the babyfaces triumphed.

The question now is what awaits New Day going forward?

There is not a wealth of heel teams hanging around the roster. Perhaps a reunited Luke Harper and Erick Rowan would be apropos.

Maybe The Authors of Pain debut and run through the babyfaces.

Whatever the case, one can only hope SmackDown officials have a plan because another series of bouts between these two teams, no matter how awesome they were, would be intolerable.