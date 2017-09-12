Tyron Woodley May Undergo Surgery for Shoulder Injury; Considering Options

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has a partial tear of his labrum, and surgery is an option, SiriusXM Radio's R.J. Clifford reported Tuesday.

According to Clifford, Woodley will explore all of his medical options before deciding whether or not to have surgery.

Woodley suffered the injury during his victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July.

He wrote on Instagram after the fight he "completely threw my shoulder out at the end of the first":

The California State Athletic Suspension increased Woodley's medical suspension to 180 days in August, so regardless of what path he decides on to rehabilitate his shoulder, he's potentially facing a lengthy absence from the Octagon. MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi reported Woodley can have the suspension lessened if receives a clean bill of health from an orthopedist.

After beating Neil Magny at UFC 215 last Saturday, Rafael dos Anjos called out Woodley and said he wanted to challenge for the title. Woodley responded on FS1:

Depending on Woodley's recovery, Dos Anjos may have to set his sights on a different opponent, which could work out well anyway.

With another win or two in the welterweight division, Dos Anjos would climb even higher up the division rankings and prove himself a worthy No. 1 contender for the belt.