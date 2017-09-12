4-Star SF Prospect Zion Griffin Commits to Iowa St. over Kansas

Photo Credit: Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones bolstered their 2018 recruiting class Tuesday with the addition of small forward Zion Griffin.

Joe Henricksen of Sun-Times Media reported the announcement from Griffin.

Griffin, who checks in at 6'6" and 208 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 2 player from the state of Illinois and the No. 58 overall player in the class.

Henricksen noted Griffin took an official visit to Iowa State during the past weekend and elected not to make his final two to Kansas and Pittsburgh.

"My family has always told me not to get caught up in the name," Griffin said, per Henricksen. "It's about the best fit. It's where you see the best fit for yourself over the next four years and where you can see yourself as part of that family in the years after."

This comes after Matt Scott of 247Sports reported Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard visited the playmaker Monday.

According to Henricksen, Griffin's stock "soared" in July when he played for the Illinois Hoopers on the club circuit. He pointed to the forward's athleticism and "much-improved shooting" as things that attracted coaches' attention as he developed from a mid-major prospect into someone who was landing visits from Big 12 powerhouses.

Griffin is the first recruit in Iowa State's 2018 class and joins a consistent Big 12 program that has been to the NCAA tournament in each of the last six seasons. Coach Steve Prohm picked up where Fred Hoiberg left off when he went to the Chicago Bulls and led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in the 2016 Big Dance in his first season.

If he consistently lands players like Griffin on the recruiting trail, Iowa State will continue to challenge for deep NCAA tournament runs.