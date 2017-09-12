Colorado State Rams vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama continued its recent habit of going easy on lesser opponents last week, beating Fresno State but failing to cover as heavy favorites. The Crimson Tide are now 3-11-1 against the spread in their last 15 games against non-Power Five members.

Alabama finds itself in that same position again this week, as a heavy betting favorite for its game against Colorado State on Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

College football point spread: The Crimson Tide opened as 27-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.8-26.4 Crimson Tide (College football picks on every game)

Why the Colorado State Rams can cover the spread

Colorado State, a preseason favorite to win the Mountain West Conference, is off to a 2-1 start after beating Abilene Christian on Saturday 38-10. The Rams, 43-point favorites, took a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game and pushed that to 17-0 at halftime. Later, after allowing the Wildcats to pull within 24-10, CSU drove immediately for another touchdown to put the game away.

For the day the Rams outgained Abilene Christian 605-333 and won the ground battle 268-62. Quarterback Nick Stevens threw for 337 yards, his third straight 300-yard game, and three touchdowns. Running backs Izzy Matthews and Dalyn Dawkins combined for 216 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Michael Gallup caught 10 balls for 103 yards and one score.

Colorado State opened this season with a 58-27 rout of Oregon State, easily covering at minus-3. The Rams then lost a rivalry game against Colorado 17-3 but were the victims of several questionable calls, including two that negated touchdowns. They also outgained the Buffaloes 397-345.

Why the Alabama Crimson Tide can cover the spread

The Tide are 2-0 on the season following their 41-10 victory over Fresno State, which was a 42.5-point underdog. Alabama took a 7-0 lead 40 seconds into the game on quarterback Jalen Hurts' 55-yard touchdown run, led 28-3 at halftime and pushed that to 34-3. The only touchdown the Tide allowed came with just six minutes left on a short field set up by a long Bulldogs punt return.

On the afternoon the Tide outgained Fresno State 497-274 and won the ground game 305-58. Hurts led the way, accounting for 282 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, before taking a seat in the third quarter.

Alabama opened this season with that 24-7 victory over Florida State, covering at minus-7.

Smart pick

These teams met four seasons ago also in Tuscaloosa; Alabama won 31-6 but Colorado State covered at plus-40. The Crimson Tide will win this game, but the smart money rides with the Rams getting the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of Alabama's last eight games at home.

Alabama is 0-4 ATS in its last four games in Week 3.

Colorado State is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.