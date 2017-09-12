Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andre Gomes' Failed Move

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Andre Gomes' situation at Barcelona doesn't appear to be improving, keeping rumours he could end up at Tottenham Hotspur alive after a summer move reportedly fell through.

Per Marca (via Sport Witness) the Catalans rejected a "€45 million offer from an unnamed club" early in the summer window, and by the end of the window, they were doing whatever they could to get him off the squad, including offering him to Spurs for virtually nothing.

Gomes' first season at the Camp Nou was a major disappointment, and the fans have already soured on the former Valencia man.

Per Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), this was once again evidenced during the weekend, when the fans were "annoyed" with the Portugal international after he came on as a substitute. Even though he played well, the opinion of the Blaugrana faithful did not change.

Some fans watching the match were outraged by the behaviour of the Catalan supporters, including blogger Rafael Hernandez:

Many more appeared to share their opinion, however, and Gomes doesn't seem like he'll have the opportunity to convince them he can be a success at the club.

Per the report, the constant booing is starting to get to the 24-year-old. Gomes has yet to show this, however, and has gone out of his way to appear comfortable while working with fans:

If the fans do continue their harsh treatment of the midfielder, it can only be good news for Spurs. It's unclear whether the club retains an interest in the player, but Gomes could be a quality midseason addition or a player to be brought in next summer, for a limited fee.

While he was far from successful last season, he wasn't nearly as bad as some Barcelona fans have made it out to be. Gomes wasn't exactly put in an ideal situation and, like team-mate Arda Turan, had to make the most out of inconsistent opportunities.

He flashed tremendous talent at Valencia and still has upside, making him a good buy-low candidate who could bounce back in the right situation, and with support from the fans.