Snoop Dogg's Son, Cordell Broadus, Says He Wants to Work for LaVar Ball's BBB

Bob Levey/Getty Images

If Snoop Dogg's son had his way, he'd help the Big Baller Brand grow even more popular.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Cordell Broadus discussed his interest in working with the company.

"I love the Big Baller Brand, but I think they could use some of my help," he said. "I wanna help design some stuff for them."

Besides being the son of a famous rapper, Broadus made a name for himself as a 4-star receiver who signed with UCLA out of high school. However, he left the team before playing a snap so he could pursue other interests, including a career in fashion.

"I'm just using fashion as a vehicle to open up more doors and opportunities for my entrepreneurialism further down the line," he said Saturday after working as a runway model during New York Fashion Week, per Alev Aktar of the New York Post.



He's now looking to team up with Ball, who already has the approval of rapper and fellow entrepreneur Jay-Z.

Ball has already created shoes for two of his sons. The ZO2s, which he created as a signature shoe for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, are going for $495 each, while he made the $395 Melo Ball 1s for his youngest son, LaMelo, who is still in high school.

He even teased his own shoe line called the LaVar-iccis when speaking with TMZ.

While Broadus is just 20 years old, his background and connections could be an asset for Ball and the Big Baller Brand.