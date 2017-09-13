Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardSeptember 13, 2017
Figuring out where to rank players for fantasy football in Week 1 is difficult without regular-season statistics to help with projections, but Week 2 can be tricky since the data sample is so small.
How do you quantify the performance of Jared Goff and the Rams passing attack against a terrible Colts defense in a lopsided victory? Sure, Goff played the best game of his short career, but does that mean expectations should already be higher heading into what a potentially tougher matchup with the Redskins?
In other cases, a bad team on paper, such as the Jets, performed exactly as expected. As such, it's easy to be high on Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders with the Jets visiting Oakland this weekend.
The more data there is to analyze, the better chance you have of recognizing strengths and weaknesses and any patterns that may develop. We aren't there yet, and we won't be for a few more weeks, so try to focus on standout outings from Week 1 (both good and bad). Can the Vikings build on their huge Week 1 win over a bad Saints defense? Will the Giants find their offense after an awful showing against the Cowboys?
Check out the first look at our points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 2. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Top 100
- New England Patriots (at New Orleans Saints)
- Oakland Raiders (vs. New York Jets)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. New England Patriots)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Chicago Bears)
These are the top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week, so use this to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams to like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 2 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jameis Winston, TB (vs. CHI)
Following an unexpected bye in Week 1, Winston and the Buccaneers get to make their regular-season debut at home against the Bears. Last week, Chicago allowed 321 passing yards and a touchdown to Matt Ryan. Look for Winston to take advantage of the Bears' shoddy secondary, especially if they are without cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) for a second straight week. Winston could have a field day cutting up this defense with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.
Concern
Cam Newton, CAR (vs. BUF)
This isn't so much about the matchup as it is the concern with how Newton looked in Week 1. He completed just 14 of 25 pass attempts for 171 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In the past, Newton could make up for average passing numbers with his legs, but that wasn't the case in the opener. Against San Francisco, he rushed just six times for three yards. Newton may be a little rusty coming off a shoulder injury that limited his action during the preseason. It's hard to use him with the usual confidence.
Avoid
Dak Prescott, DAL (at DEN)
You can expect just about any quarterback who faces the Broncos to end up in the "concern" or "avoid" category. In the opener, Denver held Philip Rivers to just 192 yards on 22 of 33 pass attempts, although he did have three touchdown passes. The Cowboys should stick to their typical game plan of featuring Ezekiel Elliott as the focal point of their offense, especially with such a difficult matchup for Prescott against a top secondary.
Sleeper
Carson Palmer, ARI (at IND)
Palmer gets included in the sleeper category because some fantasy owners may be writing him off after his forgettable performance in Detroit. He threw for 269 yards and a touchdown on 27-of-48 passing, but he also had three interceptions, one of which Detroit returned for a touchdown. However, without David Johnson (wrist) in the backfield, the Cardinals may have to take to the air more frequently, which shouldn't be a problem against the Colts. Jared Goff and Sean Mannion torched them for a combined 318 passing yards and a touchdown last week.
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Tom Brady (NE)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|3
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|4
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|5
|Drew Brees (NO)
|6
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|7
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|8
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|9
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|10
|Sam Bradford (MIN)
|11
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|12
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|13
|Carson Palmer (ARI)
|14
|Kirk Cousins (WAS)
|15
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|16
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|17
|Alex Smith (KC)
|18
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|19
|Tyrod Taylor (BUF)
|20
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|21
|Joe Flacco (BAL)
|22
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|23
|Trevor Siemian (DEN)
|24
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|25
|Jay Cutler (MIA)
|26
|Brian Hoyer (SF)
|27
|DeShone Kizer (CLE)
|28
|Mike Glennon (CHI)
|29
|Josh McCown (NYJ)
|30
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|31
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|32
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|33
|Scott Tolzien (IND)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Marshawn Lynch, OAK (vs. NYJ)
A year off did Lynch well if you go by how strong he looked in Oakland's Week 1 win in Nashville. Lynch rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and added a 16-yard reception on one of his two targets. He should get another heavy workload with a prime matchup when he faces the visiting Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Last week, LeSean McCoy and the Bills' RBs rushed for 152 yards and a TD and had seven receptions for 66 yards when they took on the Jets defense.
Concerns
Bilal Powell, NYJ (at OAK)
Despite being the team's best offensive weapon, Powell didn't receive his first touch in Week 1 until there were less than four minutes left in the first half. He wound up with just seven carries for 22 yards and five receptions for 17 yards on six targets.
Powell did come into the game with a rib injury, but he practiced in full all week. Assuming the Jets get blown out, Powell could get more looks in garbage time, although that shouldn't be the primary reason to put him in your starting lineup.
Avoids
Cardinals RBs (at IND)
With the loss of David Johnson (wrist), the Cardinals are scrambling to replace him. That won't be easy, nor will it be done with one player. Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington are the top options to pick up the slack, but the cloudy situation got even more annoying for fantasy players when the team re-signed Chris Johnson.
All signs point to a running back by committee, and that's not ideal for a team that looks average at best. Plus, the Cardinals will be without starting left tackle D.J. Humphries (sprained MCL). You can't use any Cardinal RB with confidence.
Sleeper
Jacquizz Rodgers, TB (vs. CHI)
Rodgers will lead the way for the Buccaneers backfield for at least this week and likely the next two games, as Doug Martin serves the final three games of a four-game suspension that began at the end of the 2016 season.
Even though the Bears held the Falcons backs to just 97 total yards and a rushing TD on 20 carries and six receptions, this shouldn't be considered a dangerous matchup for Rodgers. If the Buccaneers can control this game with their superior offense, Rodgers should get enough volume to be a decent RB2.
Week 2 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Brandin Cooks, NE (at NO)
The Patriots didn't come out firing in their opening night loss to the Chiefs, so Cooks was a little underwhelming with three receptions for 88 yards on seven targets. He saw multiple looks down the field, but the connections were tough to come by with Tom Brady off his game.
It would be a major shock to see New England's offense do anything but execute at a high level in an outstanding matchup with the Saints' awful defense. They allowed Vikings wideouts to rack up 18 receptions for 278 yards and two TDs.
Cooks will go off on his old team.
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (at IND)
If you're looking for ways the Cardinals can make up for the absence of David Johnson, don't assume it will come out of the backfield. As the team's top WR, Fitzgerald could be in line for an increase in targets to fill some of the void.
Fitzgerald saw 13 targets in the opening-weekend loss to the Lions and had a respectable fantasy performance with six receptions for 74 yards. The Colts allowed 13 receptions for 194 yards and a TD to the Rams wideouts in Week 1.
They could be without top CB Vontae Davis (groin) once again, which is a big hit to a defense that lacks top talent. With a nice matchup and potential uptick in targets, Fitzgerald is the one Cardinal you can play with high expectations.
Concerns
Dez Bryant, DAL (at DEN)
Concerns for Bryant remain following his two-catch, 43-yard performance in Dallas' win over the Giants. Bryant saw nine targets, but Dak Prescott wasn't at his best, and Bryant was dealing with one of the better secondaries in the league.
He'll get no reprieve in Week 2 with a potentially tougher matchup with the Broncos. Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib could make life difficult for Bryant.
Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at KC)
If you were worried about Jeffery in Week 1, your fears were confirmed by Josh Norman and the Redskins holding him to just three receptions for 38 yards on seven targets. Carson Wentz still managed to post over 300 yards by feeding Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Darren Sproles, which may be the case once again in Week 2.
Jeffery will likely see a lot of Marcus Peters, who, according to Pro Football Focus, didn't give up a reception in 40 snaps against the Patriots last week. It's not the start you want for Jeffery, at least not from a schedule standpoint, but tough matchups go both ways.
Hopefully he's somewhat better than last week's debut.
Avoids
T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, IND (vs. ARI)
The Colts already ruled out Andrew Luck (shoulder) for Week 2, meaning they'll either go back to Scott Tolzien or start Jacoby Brissett a little more than two weeks after acquiring him in a trade.
Last week, Hilton managed to grab three of seven targets for 57 yards, while Moncrief had a 50-yard reception on four targets. If either player sees Patrick Peterson, the fantasy production won't be there. Please come back soon, Captain Luck.
Sleeper
Chris Hogan, NE (at NO)
In reading about Jeffery's tough matchup for this week against Peters, you should know it was Hogan who was Peters' top victim in Week 1. He was held to just one reception for eight yards on five targets.
If you're hoping for a reversal of fortune in Week 2, Hogan should get it in a juicy matchup with the Saints. New Orleans got destroyed by Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and the rest of the Vikings wideouts, as they posted 60.5 fantasy points in Week 1.
With Danny Amendola's status in question due to a concussion, Hogan should be an active part of the passing attack primed for big day.
Week 2 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Zach Ertz, PHI (at KC)
If you believed in Ertz last week, he came through in a big way with eight receptions for 93 yards on eight targets in a victory over the Redskins. With Alshon Jeffery mostly locked down by Josh Norman, Ertz was Carson Wentz's favorite target. It's a continuation of what we saw from the two last season.
Jeffery could have his hands full with Marcus Peters in Kansas City this weekend, so Ertz could be busy, especially after the Chiefs lost Eric Berry to a torn Achilles.
Concern
Jordan Reed, WAS (at LAR)
It's important not to overreact to Week 1, but with Reed's playing through a nagging toe injury, his performance must be studied closely over the first month. Expectations are typically high for Reed, so while he's still in fantasy lineups, it's fair to wonder if the injury will limit him to the point that we can't confidently call him a top-five fantasy TE.
Reed saw eight targets in the opener but was limited to just five receptions for 36 yards. He won't have it easy against the Rams in Week 2, although he'll be a tougher test than they received from Jack Doyle and the Colts.
Avoid
Jack Doyle, IND (vs. ARI)
If you were hoping for Doyle to connect with Scott Tolzien as a security blanket of sorts in Week 1, it didn't happen. He had just three targets and finished with two receptions for 41 yards. The Colts could end up making a switch at QB, meaning Doyle would be playing with Jacoby Brissett.
Don't expect much chemistry between the two since Brissett was acquired less than a month ago. Oh, and Doyle faces a Cardinals defense that limited Eric Ebron and the Lions tight ends to just two receptions for nine yards in Week 1.
Sleeper
Jared Cook, OAK (vs. NYJ)
You might see Cook's name as a sleeper and let out a long sigh. He's been a perennial underachiever and now on the fourth team of his nine-year career. However, he had an impressive debut with the Raiders in their Week 1 victory over the Titans. Cook caught all five of his targets for 56 yards, which was good for 10.6 fantasy points.
Getting double-digit fantasy points from any TE usually warrants a top-12 ranking. Cook gets it with the Jets up next. They allowed five receptions, 75 yards and a TD to Charles Clay and the Bills tight ends last week. The Jets will have their hands full with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, so Cook should be able to expose some mismatches.
Week 2 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|2
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Jimmy Graham (SEA)
|5
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|6
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|7
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|8
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|9
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|10
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|11
|Martellus Bennett (GB)
|12
|Coby Fleener (NO)
|13
|Charles Clay (BUF)
|14
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|15
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|16
|Eric Ebron (DET)
|17
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|18
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|19
|Julius Thomas (MIA)
|20
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|21
|Zach Miller (CHI)
|22
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|23
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|24
|Jesse James (PIT)
|25
|Dwayne Allen (NE)
|26
|Benjamin Watson (BAL)
|27
|George Kittle (SF)
|28
|Jermaine Gresham (ARI)
|29
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|30
|Dion Sims (CHI)
|31
|A.J. Derby (DEN)
|32
|David Njoku (CLE)
|33
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|34
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
Defenses
Best Streaming Options
Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE)
The Ravens defense was dominant in a Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In addition to pitching a shutout, it forced Andy Dalton to throw four interceptions and registered five sacks. It'll get another chance at a big fantasy performance when it takes on DeShone Kizer and the Browns in Baltimore on Sunday. The Steelers defense put up big fantasy points against the Browns in Week 1, with seven sacks, one interception, and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 27.2; Yahoo, 50
Oakland Raiders (vs. NYJ)
In a bit of a surprise, the Raiders held the Titans to just 16 points in Week 1, but they had a just a single sack, so it wasn't a big fantasy day for the defense. However, they'll have a chance to improve with the Jets visiting Oakland on Sunday. In Week 1, the Jets scored just 12 points, as Josh McCown took a sack and threw a pair of interceptions. Expect the Raiders to dominate the Jets on both sides of the ball.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 5.9; Yahoo, 36
Week 2 Defense Rankings
|#
|Team
|1
|Seattle Seahawks (SEA)
|2
|Arizona Cardinals (ARI)
|3
|Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
|4
|Houston Texans (HOU)
|5
|Oakland Raiders (OAK)
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)
|7
|Carolina Panthers (CAR)
|8
|Los Angeles Rams (LAR)
|9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)
|10
|Kansas City Chiefs (KC)
|11
|Denver Broncos (DEN)
|12
|Detroit Lions (DET)
|13
|New York Giants (NYG)
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC)
|15
|Tennessee Titans (TEN)
|16
|Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
|17
|Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
|18
|Washington Redskins (WAS)
|19
|Dallas Cowboys (DAL)
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT)
Kickers
Best Options Widely Available on the Waiver Wire
Giorgio Tavecchio, OAK (vs. NYJ)
Tavecchio had a glorious debut for the Raiders in Week 1 after Sebastian Janikowski landed on injured reserve with a back injury. Tavecchio made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards, in addition to a pair of extra points. The Raiders should have no problem handling the Jets this weekend, which makes Tavecchio a great option.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 14.3; Yahoo, 4
Phil Dawson, ARI (at IND)
Dawson lands on this list more because of his opponent in Week 2 than his performance in Week 1. He hit just one of his two field-goal attempts in the opener but did make both of his extra points. He'll have another day to kick indoors when the Cardinals travel to Indianapolis to take on the hapless Colts. After the way the Rams dismantled the Colts last week, the Cardinals should be able get their offense going, which is why Dawson is worth a look.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 3.3; Yahoo, 14
|#
|Player (Team)
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|2
|Giorgio Tavecchio (OAK)
|3
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|4
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|5
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|6
|Dan Bailey (DAL)
|7
|Blair Walsh (SEA)
|8
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|9
|Phil Dawson (ARI)
|10
|Cairo Santos (KC)
|11
|Kai Forbath (MIN)
|12
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|13
|Matt Prater (DET)
|14
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|15
|Nick Folk (TB)
|16
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|17
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|18
|Younghoe Koo (LAC)
|19
|Dustin Hopkins (WAS)
|20
|Jason Myers (JAC)