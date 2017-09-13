Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

4 of 7

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Better Than Usual

Brandin Cooks, NE (at NO)

The Patriots didn't come out firing in their opening night loss to the Chiefs, so Cooks was a little underwhelming with three receptions for 88 yards on seven targets. He saw multiple looks down the field, but the connections were tough to come by with Tom Brady off his game.

It would be a major shock to see New England's offense do anything but execute at a high level in an outstanding matchup with the Saints' awful defense. They allowed Vikings wideouts to rack up 18 receptions for 278 yards and two TDs.

Cooks will go off on his old team.

Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (at IND)

If you're looking for ways the Cardinals can make up for the absence of David Johnson, don't assume it will come out of the backfield. As the team's top WR, Fitzgerald could be in line for an increase in targets to fill some of the void.

Fitzgerald saw 13 targets in the opening-weekend loss to the Lions and had a respectable fantasy performance with six receptions for 74 yards. The Colts allowed 13 receptions for 194 yards and a TD to the Rams wideouts in Week 1.

They could be without top CB Vontae Davis (groin) once again, which is a big hit to a defense that lacks top talent. With a nice matchup and potential uptick in targets, Fitzgerald is the one Cardinal you can play with high expectations.

Concerns

Dez Bryant, DAL (at DEN)

Concerns for Bryant remain following his two-catch, 43-yard performance in Dallas' win over the Giants. Bryant saw nine targets, but Dak Prescott wasn't at his best, and Bryant was dealing with one of the better secondaries in the league.

He'll get no reprieve in Week 2 with a potentially tougher matchup with the Broncos. Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib could make life difficult for Bryant.

Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at KC)

If you were worried about Jeffery in Week 1, your fears were confirmed by Josh Norman and the Redskins holding him to just three receptions for 38 yards on seven targets. Carson Wentz still managed to post over 300 yards by feeding Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Darren Sproles, which may be the case once again in Week 2.

Jeffery will likely see a lot of Marcus Peters, who, according to Pro Football Focus, didn't give up a reception in 40 snaps against the Patriots last week. It's not the start you want for Jeffery, at least not from a schedule standpoint, but tough matchups go both ways.

Hopefully he's somewhat better than last week's debut.

Avoids

T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, IND (vs. ARI)

The Colts already ruled out Andrew Luck (shoulder) for Week 2, meaning they'll either go back to Scott Tolzien or start Jacoby Brissett a little more than two weeks after acquiring him in a trade.

Last week, Hilton managed to grab three of seven targets for 57 yards, while Moncrief had a 50-yard reception on four targets. If either player sees Patrick Peterson, the fantasy production won't be there. Please come back soon, Captain Luck.

Sleeper

Chris Hogan, NE (at NO)

In reading about Jeffery's tough matchup for this week against Peters, you should know it was Hogan who was Peters' top victim in Week 1. He was held to just one reception for eight yards on five targets.

If you're hoping for a reversal of fortune in Week 2, Hogan should get it in a juicy matchup with the Saints. New Orleans got destroyed by Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and the rest of the Vikings wideouts, as they posted 60.5 fantasy points in Week 1.

With Danny Amendola's status in question due to a concussion, Hogan should be an active part of the passing attack primed for big day.