Dalvin Cook Breaks Vikings Record for Rushing Yards in Rookie Debut

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed 22 times for 127 yards during Monday's 29-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. In doing so, he broke the Vikings franchise record for most rushing yards in a rookie debut, per Will Brinson of CBSSports.com.

That record was held by a man who was on the other sideline Monday: Adrian Peterson. During his 2007 debut, Peterson carried the ball 19 times for 103 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cook gained momentum as the game progressed, collecting two 30-plus-yard carries during the fourth quarter, including the final run of his night to notch the record. He also added three receptions for 10 yards.

The Vikings were understandably high on Cook out of college, taking him in the second round of the 2017 draft. Over three seasons at Florida State, he tallied a school-record 4,464 yards (6.5 yards per carry) on 687 totes and scored 46 touchdowns. Cook also caught 79 passes for 935 yards and two visits to the end zone.

The 5'10", 210-pound rookie flashed potential as Peterson's replacement. While he struggled early on, Cook later displayed the patience, speed and elusiveness that made him an elite college talent.

Cook will attempt to build on his impressive debut when the Vikings play at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. It could be a challenge going against a defense that held the Cleveland Browns to just 57 rushing yards in Week 1.