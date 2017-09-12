Amazon Announces Documentary Series Showcasing Michigan's 2017 Football Season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amazon will follow the Michigan Wolverines for a documentary series covering the 2017 season that will be released on Amazon Prime, the school announced Tuesday.

"We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video in documenting our University of Michigan student-athletes' daily experiences and the lifelong lessons learned both on the football field and in the classroom," Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "We welcome judgment! We embrace this opportunity to showcase our 2017 University of Michigan football team to a vast audience around the world."

The series will not only follow the Wolverines during games and practices but also record coaches and players away from the field as well.

This will be the second sports documentary series launched by Amazon after the company created All or Nothing, which shadows an NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals were the subject of All or Nothing's first season in 2015 and the series covered the Los Angeles Rams' first year in L.A. in the second.

The cameras famously captured former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher telling the team he was "not f--king going 7-9 or 8-8 or 9-7, OK?" The Rams fired Fisher in December following a 4-9 start.

Amazon's new series could coincide with what might be a big year for the Wolverines. Michigan is ranked seventh in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll after beating the Florida Gators and Cincinnati Bearcats in its first two games.

A year ago, the Wolverines fell a game short of almost certainly making the College Football Playoff when they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in two overtimes. Their desire to atone for that defeat and make the College Football Playoff for the first time under Harbaugh will likely be a major theme of the series.