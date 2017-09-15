Liverpool vs. Burnley FC: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League again on Saturday, as they host a strong Burnley side at Anfield.

Prior to their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday the Reds were hammered by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with Sadio Mane's red card—a dismissal that means he is suspended for this one—the catalyst for a 5-0 loss.

Burnley, meanwhile, have acquitted themselves well so far, particularly in the away win at Chelsea and on the road in a draw at Tottenham Hotspur. A 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out means Sean Dyche's side will be bristling with confidence.

Read on for the latest team news, the key viewing details for the contest and a look at what should be a competitive game on Merseyside.

Team News

Liverpool: Mane is suspended for this game. Simon Mignolet will come back in having sat out the Sevilla game, while Philippe Coutinho should start, too. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still waiting for his first full start for his new club.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno; Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho

Burnley: Goalkeeper Tom Heaton is set for a sustained spell on the sidelines after a nasty injury against Palace. New signing Nakhi Wells will likely have to wait a little longer before making his Burnley debut.

Likely XI: Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady; Chris Wood

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (US)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (US)

Preview

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

One of the biggest tests of Klopp's management this season will be how he manages the weeks when he has two games to negotiate. Mane's absence makes matters even more complicated.

Still, the Senegalese's suspension and potential rotation will give others an opportunity to stake a case for a starting spot. Coutinho, who made his first appearance of the campaign on Wednesday against Sevilla, is one.

The Reds No. 10 handed in a transfer request in the summer in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona, but he remains a Liverpool player.

As noted by Tom Williams of AFP, the Reds manager seems a little fed up of talking about the Brazilian:

Elsewhere, Klopp has decisions to make in midfield and up top. Against a combative Burnley team Milner may be ideal to step into the middle third to add an energetic edge. Given the effort he puts into every game, Firmino may also be in for a rest, with Daniel Sturridge a candidate to lead the line.

Too many alterations will give the Clarets encouragement, though, not that they really need any after their recent endeavours on the road.

Last season Dyche's side were poor away from home, unable to recapture the same cohesion and incision they showcased so consistently at Turf Moor. But in the win at Stamford Bridge and the draw at Wembley, they've shown much improvement.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In Wood, Dyche looks to have landed a goalscorer, with the ex-Leeds United man netting twice in his first two games for his new side. Per Squawka Football, he's been in brilliant goalscoring form for a long time:

After a draining game against Sevilla, Burnley are one of the teams Klopp would least like to face, you suspect.

This will be far from straightforward for a Liverpool side that'll be without their attacking star and potentially jaded from their Champions League endeavours. Following 90 minutes of toil the Merseyside club will emerge victorious. Just.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley