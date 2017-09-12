Indians Extend Winning Streak to 20 Games with 2-0 Victory vs. Tigers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians' scorching hot streak continued Tuesday, as they defeated the Detroit Tigers, 2-0, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

With the win, the Indians tied the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in American League history.

Before Cleveland's winning streak started on Aug. 24, the defending AL champions were 69-56, and they trailed the Houston Astros by 7.5 games for the best record in the league. The Indians have since taken over the top spot in the AL standings with an 89-56 record following Tuesday's win.

From pitching to hitting to defense, everything has been working for the Tribe over the last 20 games. The Indians tweeted out a stat prior to Tuesday's game highlighting one of the ways they have dominated the opposition:

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian offered another statistical nugget about the Indians coming into Tuesday's matchup with the Tigers:

Over their past 20 games, the Indians pitching staff has thrown seven shutouts. The latest came from ace Corey Kluber, who handled the Tigers with ease Tuesday with eight strikeouts and just five hits allowed in a complete-game victory.

Despite the good vibes in Cleveland right now, manager Terry Francona has told his team to treat each game as its own thing.

"I think our message is always consistent, that, 'Hey, show up and try to outplay them today,'" he said on Tuesday, via Bastian and Jason Beck of MLB.com. "They're doing a really good job of that. I think to be a good team, sometimes spreading out games is important and the guys have done a really good job of that."

What's even more impressive: The Indians have reeled off this win streak with All-Stars Michael Brantley and Andrew Miller and second baseman Jason Kipnis on the disabled list.

The 1916 New York Giants are credited as having the longest winning streak in MLB history at 26 games, but they had a 1-1 tie against the Pittsburgh Pirates during that run.

After the Indians tied the 2002 Athletics' win streak Tuesday, they'll look to match the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest winning streak since 1900 if they can defeat the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians will also hope to avoid the fate of the 1935 Cubs and 2002 A's, both of whom failed to win the World Series after putting together their historic streaks during the regular season.