4-Star DT Prospect Antwuan Jackson Commits to Ohio State over Alabama, Others

Credit: Scout

Junior college defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson announced Tuesday he has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jackson is the No. 2 JUCO defensive tackle and No. 3 JUCO recruit overall in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Jackson originally committed to the Auburn Tigers in December 2015 as he was preparing to graduate from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. He left Auburn in the summer after redshirting his first season with the Tigers.

In two games for the Blinn College Buccaneers, Jackson has 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

He's the second defensive tackle in the 2018 class to commit to Ohio State, joining Taron Vincent, who's the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country according to Scout. Cleveland.com's Bill Landis wrote getting Vincent and Jackson's commitments was big for the Buckeyes since they have struggled in the past to successfully recruit blue-chip defensive tackles.

Landis added Ohio State may also still look to add another interior lineman, Tommy Togiai. Togiai ranks 22nd at the position nationally on Scout.

The Buckeyes already have one of the deepest defensive lines in college football. Even with Tracy Sprinkle and Tyquan Lewis graduating at the end of the year, that shouldn't change much with Vincent and Jackson already on board for next year.