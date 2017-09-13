Kareem Hunt Breaks Scrimmage Yards Record for Debuting Player

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt tallied 246 yards from scrimmage during Thursday's 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots. In doing so, he broke the record for most yards from scrimmage of any player during their debut, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com)

The previous record of 217 yards was shared by both Billy Sims (1980 with the Detroit Lions) and Anquan Boldin (2003 with the Arizona Cardinals).

Hunt's yardage came from both a healthy mix of receptions and rushes. He carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown and added five receptions for 98 yards and two more scores.

With Spencer Ware—the Chiefs' incumbent No. 1 running back—out for the season, Hunt could be in line for a massive rookie campaign. During his four-year collegiate career at Toledo, the 5'11", 216-pound back took 782 carries for 4,945 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 44 touchdowns. During his senior year, he also caught 41 passes for 555 yards and a touchdown.

The Kansas City brass were notably high on Hunt before they saw him play at the NFL level, trading away three picks to move up 18 draft spots in the third round to select him. He doesn't possess the breakaway speed of flashier backs, but his vision, elusiveness and pass-catching ability give him plenty of upside.

Hunt will look to build on his debut performance when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.