Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins Beat Cesaro, Sheamus, Retain WWE Raw Tag Team Title

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins successfully defended the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday at No Mercy by beating the team of Cesaro and Sheamus.

Sheamus inadvertently delivered the Brogue Kick to Cesaro, which was the turning point in the match.

With his partner laying outside the ring, Sheamus was unable to fend off both Rollins and Ambrose. Rollins stunned Sheamus with a knee, and Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds for the win. WWE showed the champions holding their titles:

The match was received overwhelmingly well on social media:

Adding injury to insult, Cesaro appeared to lose his two front teeth during the course of the match when he hit the ring post face-first:

Due to the manner in which Rollins broke up The Shield, Ambrose was initially reluctant to team back up with The Architect, but the fact that they had common enemies in Cesaro and Sheamus resulted in a long-awaited reunion.

The decision to join forces paid immediate dividends when Ambrose and Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam to win the Raw Tag Team Championships for the first time.

Despite some trust issues between Ambrose and Rollins and questions about whether they'd ever be able to get back on the same page, they worked like a well-oiled machine at SummerSlam and showed no signs of bad blood.

It was ironic considering that Cesaro and Sheamus entered the match as a more close-knit team despite the fact they were reluctant to team up at first when former Raw general manager Mick Foley put them together following a best-of-seven series.

After the bout at SummerSlam, the two sides continued to mix it up on a regular basis on Raw in singles matches, as well as multiteam tag matches that also included the likes of The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Although it can be argued that little was done from a storytelling perspective to continue building heat between the teams leading up to No Mercy, there was still plenty of interest surrounding their match.

Their bout at SummerSlam was among the best on the entire card, and there is no doubting the fact that Ambrose, Rollins, Cesaro and Sheamus have shown themselves to have a great deal of chemistry together in the ring.

There was little to speak of in Raw's tag team division following the feud between Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz, but adding Ambrose and Rollins to the mix has made it a hugely important part of the show, even if their partnership is only temporary.

Due to the fact that they came out on top at No Mercy, there is no end in sight to their title reign, but the long-term money seems to be on either Ambrose or Rollins turning heel on the other eventually.

