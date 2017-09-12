Allen Robinson Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Jaguars Sign Max McCaffrey

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars added wide receiver Max McCaffrey from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad Tuesday.

Per an official release from the Jaguars, they signed McCaffrey to the 53-man roster after placing wide receiver Allen Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Jaguars announced Sunday that Robinson suffered a torn ACL during the team's 29-7 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Robinson left the game in the first quarter after getting hurt going out of bounds following a leaping catch on third down. He was limping on the sidelines before being taken to the locker room for further examination.

McCaffrey is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Duke in 2016. He bounced around on practice squads for the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Saints before landing in Jacksonville.

Robinson's absence leaves the Jaguars with a wide receiver group that includes Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn at the top. McCaffrey could get his first chance to show his skills in a real game when Jacksonville hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.