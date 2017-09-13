Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin: Expert Picks for the Superfight

1 of 7

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lyle Fitzsimmons: The closer it gets, the more I waver. I initially thought Golovkin would steamroll Canelo, but I'm far less convinced of that now. Canelo will not go down easy in this one. Nevertheless, I still think GGG lands the heavier shots over most of the rounds and does enough damage to end it in Round 10.

Kelsey McCarson: I like Alvarez in the upset. During Golovkin's most recent fight against Daniel Jacobs, he didn't look as virile as he has in the past, and Alvarez is a much better boxer than people seem to believe. I think the first few rounds will go Golovkin's way, but Alvarez will be light on his feet and able to move Golovkin into his punches here and there. The middle rounds will be back and forth, and Alvarez will take the championship rounds with faster hands and more accurate punches. It will be a close fight, with some seeing it going the other way, but Alvarez will generally be credited with a clean win—the best of his career. Alvarez wins via majority decision.

Kevin McRae: Golovkin will win this fight via stoppage in Round 10. His jab is the key. It's practically a power shot in itself, and it has put more than one guy on the seat of his pants. If he can keep pumping that punch into Canelo's mug and set up his accumulating power shots, it's difficult to see how the Mexican star can keep him off and avoid getting chopped down late in the fight.

Jonathan Snowden: I've thought long and hard about this. When two fighters are this good and this evenly matched, you have to.

GGG stalks fighters like they are prey. Canelo likes to sit back and let his opponents come to him. When these two clash, both will be in their element. With that in mind, I'll take the stronger, heavier puncher. That's GGG. Give me Golovkin via knockout in Round 8.