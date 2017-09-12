Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jean Michael Seri's January Move

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly return for Nice star Jean Michael Seri in the January transfer window, and the latest reports from Catalonia say the Blaugrana already have a deal worth roughly £36 million in place.

According to Sport (h/t the Daily Express' James Dickenson), Seri will get his dream move to the Camp Nou after all after a summer transfer fell through.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Per the report, the Catalans decided against a transfer to focus their energy on Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain and Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool, who both ended up staying at their clubs.

The end of the transfer saga did not sit well with Nice, who laid the blame for the debacle with the La Liga giants, as shared ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Seri said all the right things in the wake of the summer window, committing himself to Nice, per Dickenson:

“I turned the page after August 31.



“When you do not go, you belong to a club and you have to give everything to them.



“Missing out on a transfer has not destabilised me."

He hasn't made a secret of the fact he's a fan of Barcelona, however, explaining why the links with the Blaugrana were strongest during the summer.

Club legend Xavi told Eurosport (h/t Goal) the passing master would be a great addition for the Catalans, and the stats do indicate he would make a seamless transition. As shared by WhoScored.com, his efficiency in the attacking third is impressive:

The Ivory Coast international plays the game a lot like PSG's Marco Verratti, who has long been linked with Barcelona, and he likely would be a much cheaper option. The reported deal of £36 million would be tremendous value, especially in mid-season, when clubs tend to hold out for higher fees.

It's worth noting Sport's report is based on the fee that was reportedly agreed during the summer, and club sources believe it could still go through. Nice may not have the same ideas―especially with the way things played out when the two clubs sat around the table the last time.

This transfer rumour was unlikely to go away once the deadline passed, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see this deal actually go through in January.