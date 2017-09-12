    Oklahoma State LB Brendan Vaughn Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charges

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    Oklahoma State helmet is pictured prior to an NCAA college football game between UTSA and Oklahoma St in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
    Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

    Oklahoma State Cowboys freshman linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday and charged with "possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia," according to Kelsy Schlotthauer of Ocolly.com.

    The possession with intent to distribute charge is a felony, and the possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.

    Schlotthauer reported authorities released Vaughn on Sunday.

    An Oklahoma State official told the Oklahoman's Scott Wright the school is aware of Vaughn's arrest and "gathering details" about the circumstances behind it.

    Schlotthauer reported university employees and police officers followed a smell of marijuana to a campus residence belonging to Vaughn. Upon receiving permission to search Vaughn's room, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of money and a substance believed to be marijuana.

    Vaughn joined Oklahoma State as part of the 2017 recruiting class. The Forney, Texas, native didn't appear in the Cowboys' first two wins of the season as he's taking a redshirt in his first year with the program.

