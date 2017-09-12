Arsenal Transfer News: Trabzonspor Reveal Jack Wilshere Talks Amid Exit Rumours

James Chance/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere remains committed to salvaging his Arsenal career and turned down the opportunity to join Trabzonspor on loan during the summer.

As reported by James Benge of the London Evening Standard, Trabzonspor president Muharrem Usta has revealed the Turkish club held talks with the central midfielder, and he came close to joining:

“I held direct talks with Jack Wilshere.

"We wanted him on loan and were close to a deal but the move stalled at the last moment.”

In a separate article, the Evening Standard expanded on the report, saying Antalyaspor, Newcastle United and Swansea City were also interested in Wilshere, who has one year left on his current contract and was rumoured to be on his way out during the summer.

Despite his contract situation, the Gunners were believed to be hoping for a transfer fee of £15 million or a loan fee of roughly £2 million, per the Standard report.

The 25-year-old is still working his way back from the broken leg that ended his loan spell with Bournemouth, and per Benge, he's on the verge of a return and could face Cologne in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

That would be the first step toward rebuilding his reputation and career. Wilshere is quickly running out of time at the Emirates Stadium, and he'll have to perform in the coming months to earn himself a new contract.

Manager Arsene Wenger has long been a fan of the former England international, giving him plenty of opportunities, but persistent injuries have taken their toll on Wilshere. He's no longer the exciting talent fans fell in love with years ago, and Arsenal need him to turn things around.

Wilshere flashed his talent during his spell with Bournemouth, standing out for his excellent passing, and if he can stay healthy and rediscover his form, he could still have a role to play for the Gunners.

Central midfield has been an area of concern for the team, and depth is always vital, especially with a European campaign on the schedule.

Even if Arsenal refuse to sign Wilshere to a new deal, a good run of matches in the coming months would boost the player's chances of landing a good contract somewhere else.