MLB Schedule 2018: League Announces Full Regular-Season Slate

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Major League Baseball released a tentative 2018 regular-season schedule Tuesday highlighted by a full slate of Opening Day games.

According to MLB.com's Mark Newman, Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 29, and it will mark the first time since 1968 that every team will be in action on the first day of play.

Also, March 29 is the earliest start date ever for an MLB season with the exception of games played outside the United States and Canada.

Here is a rundown of the 15 Opening Day matchups courtesy of USA Today:

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Another unique feature of the 2018 schedule is a regular-season end date of Sept. 30, which likely means the World Series will end in October rather than November.

Additionally, the Thursday after the All-Star Game will play host to a single game between the rival Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

Jane Lee of MLB.com also noted that the Oakland Athletics' April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox will be free to fans as it's the 50th anniversary of the team's inaugural game at the Oakland Coliseum.

In an effort to ease the burden on players and in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team will get four more off days in 2018 in comparison to the 2017 season.