    MLB Schedule 2018: League Announces Full Regular-Season Slate

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    A base with an Opening Day logo on it is shown before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball released a tentative 2018 regular-season schedule Tuesday highlighted by a full slate of Opening Day games.

    According to MLB.com's Mark Newman, Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 29, and it will mark the first time since 1968 that every team will be in action on the first day of play.

    Also, March 29 is the earliest start date ever for an MLB season with the exception of games played outside the United States and Canada.

    Here is a rundown of the 15 Opening Day matchups courtesy of USA Today:

    Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

    Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

    Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners

    Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

    Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

    Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

    Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

    Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

    Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

    San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

    Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

    Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

    Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

    St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

    Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

    Another unique feature of the 2018 schedule is a regular-season end date of Sept. 30, which likely means the World Series will end in October rather than November.

    Additionally, the Thursday after the All-Star Game will play host to a single game between the rival Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

    Jane Lee of MLB.com also noted that the Oakland Athletics' April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox will be free to fans as it's the 50th anniversary of the team's inaugural game at the Oakland Coliseum.

    In an effort to ease the burden on players and in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team will get four more off days in 2018 in comparison to the 2017 season.

