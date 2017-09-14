Davis Cup Tennis 2017: Semi-Finals Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

The Davis Cup semi-finals will kick off on Friday, September 15, as Belgium play host to Australia, while France and Serbia clash in Lille.

The first rubbers will be played on Friday, before the doubles match on Saturday. The final and potentially decisive singles contests will take place on Sunday.

Only one of last year's semi-finalists advanced to the final four again this year, and France will like their chances of success even better against the Serbians, who will play without the injured Novak Djokovic.

Belgium will be without Joris De Loore, a key player in the doubles, and they'll face a highly motivated Australian team looking for their first title in 14 years. As reported by the Australian Associated Press (h/t the Guardian), Nick Kyrgios explained just how motivated the Aussies are:

“Rusty [Leyton Hewitt] has helped me a lot. I think he's the best captain we've ever had. I know that everyone on our team would run through a brick wall for him. He's been an unbelievable support for me. I know there have been times this year where I wasn't doing too well mentally and he's obviously always been there.

"Davis Cup has done wonders for me this year. It's really made me find that love again for just being with the guys and having some fun, knowing that tennis isn't all bad, knowing that you can have some fun with it."

To access the full schedule for the tie between Belgium and Australia, click here. For the tie between France and Serbia, click here.

The Tennis Channel will provide full coverage of the Davis Cup semi-finals.

On paper, Australia appear to have the more balanced and talented team entering their semi-final, with Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis making the trip to Brussels. The latter is slowly rounding into form after injury, and Kyrgios is capable of beating anyone on his day.

David Goffin headlines the Belgian team but the hosts lack a second star for the singles matches, with Steve Darcis expected to play those. In the doubles, John Peers is ranked second in the world and should give the Aussies another advantage.

The slower clay surface in Brussels will favour the Belgians, however, and the hosts always seem to rise up in the Davis Cup, especially in front of their own fans.

The other semi-final is not expected to be a close affair, as France enter the tie with a clear advantage in talent over the Djokovic-less Serbians. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut make up a very strong team that could even sweep the series.

Dusan Lajovic will speahead the Serbian team in Djokovic's absence, while Laslo Djere faces a huge challenge in trying to claim a rubber of his own.

Prediction: Australia scrape by Belgium 3-2, France beat Serbia 4-1.