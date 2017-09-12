Brandon Browner Arrested on Felony Charge of Making Criminal Threats

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday for allegedly making felony criminal threats against a woman.

According to TMZ Sports, Browner posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly after his arrest Monday night.

Browner last saw NFL action during the 2016 preseason with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was released prior to the start of the regular season.

The former Oregon State standout signed with the Seahawks in 2011 after a successful stint in the CFL, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after registering six interceptions that season.

After three campaigns with the Seahawks, Browner spent one season each with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

He has 12 interceptions in 61 career regular-season games and two Super Bowl championships on his resume.