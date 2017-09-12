    Brandon Browner Arrested on Felony Charge of Making Criminal Threats

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 27: Brandon Browner #39 of the New Orleans Saints walks to the line of scrimmage during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 27, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday for allegedly making felony criminal threats against a woman.

    According to TMZ Sports, Browner posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly after his arrest Monday night.

    Browner last saw NFL action during the 2016 preseason with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was released prior to the start of the regular season.

    The former Oregon State standout signed with the Seahawks in 2011 after a successful stint in the CFL, and he was named to the Pro Bowl after registering six interceptions that season.

    After three campaigns with the Seahawks, Browner spent one season each with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

    He has 12 interceptions in 61 career regular-season games and two Super Bowl championships on his resume.

