Stephon Marbury Says He's 'Working On' Return to the NBA

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Veteran guard Stephon Marbury announced Tuesday that he is working toward a potential NBA comeback.

The 40-year-old made his intentions public with the following tweet:

Marbury has played professionally in China since 2010 and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2008-09 season with the Boston Celtics.

Marbury was once among the NBA's best point guards, as he was named an All-Star in both 2000-01 and 2002-03.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft bounced around between the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns early in his career before a 2004 trade to the New York Knicks.

Marbury's play dropped off considerably during his final three seasons with the Knicks, and he was little more than a bench contributor during his last NBA season in Boston, averaging 3.8 points per game.

His career was resurrected in the Chinese Basketball Association, however, with Marbury winning three CBA championships, a CBA Finals MVP award, a CBA Foreign MVP award and getting named an All-Star on six occasions.

Marbury's best CBA season came in 2012-13 when he averaged 29.5 points per game during the regular season.

After parting ways with the Beijing Ducks, Marbury signed with the Beijing Fly Dragons in July and announced 2017-18 would be his final CBA season.

Although Marbury is far removed from his NBA playing days, his career numbers remain impressive with averages of 19.3 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Father Time may be working against Marbury, though, as Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter is the only player older than him still active in the NBA.