Cleveland Indians 4th Team in MLB History with 19 Straight Wins

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians blew out the Detroit Tigers by a score of 11-0 Monday night, joining just four other teams to earn 19 straight victories, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The impressive string of victories has been equaled only by the 1947 New York Yankees (19 wins), the 2002 Oakland Athletics (20 wins), the 1935 Chicago Cubs (21 wins) and the MLB record of 26 consecutive victories set by the 1916 New York Giants.

Both hitting and pitching held up their ends of the bargain for the Indians on Monday. Shortstop Francisco Lindor led the way offensively for the club, going 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Jose Ramirez added a two-run homer, while starter Carlos Carrasco provided six shutout innings with nine strikeouts.

While some of the recent series have occurred against bottom-dwellers in the AL Central, Cleveland started off the stretch with a victory over the Boston Red Sox and followed that with series sweeps of the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees and added a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, all of whom remain in playoff contention.

The team's streak has also put them in the driver's seat for home-field advantage for the playoffs, owning a 1.5-game advantage over the Houston Astros for that honor following Monday's victory.

Cleveland returns to the ballpark Tuesday evening for the second of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers looking to tie the Athletics for the third-longest streak in MLB history. The Indians send ace Corey Kluber to the mound to square off against the Tigers and starter Matt Boyd.