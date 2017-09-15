Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 13

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Before we get to the Week 2 sleepers, let's take a look at last week's recommendations and how they fared. After all, before you start plugging guys into lineups, it might be a good idea to determine whether I have an earthly clue what I'm talking about.

If a player I recommended finishes inside weekly starter territory (the top 12 quarterbacks, tight ends and defenses, top 24 running backs and top 36 wide receivers), I'm calling that a "win." Seems a reasonable enough benchmark to me.

Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals (269 passing yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, QB20): Palmer looked every bit of 37 years old in Detroit. LOSS

Sam Bradford, QB, Minnesota Vikings (346 passing yards, 3 TD, QB3): Bradford looked as good Monday night as he ever has in the NFL, albeit against a terrible Saints defense. WIN

Brian Hoyer, QB, San Francisco 49ers (193 passing yards, 1 INT, 1 FL, QB28): So much for the idea that Hoyer would clean up in garbage time. LOSS

Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets (7 carries, 22 yards, 5 catches, 17 yards, RB38): I honestly expected Powell to be a much bigger part of the Jets offense in the loss to the Bills. LOSS

Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (2 carries, 2 yards, 5 catches, 43 yards, RB34): It wasn't a disastrous day for Sproles, but he didn't hit double-digit PPR points. LOSS

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers (18 carries, 65 yards, 2 catches, 17 yards, TD, RB12): Stewart is still the grinder for the Panthers. If they get a lead, we could see more stat lines like this. WIN

John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals (4 catches, 32 yards, 1 carry, 10 yards, WR47): I blame Carson Palmer for this one. LOSS

Ted Ginn, WR, New Orleans Saints (4 catches, 53 yards, 1 carry, 5 yards, WR41): I don't regret this miss one bit. The matchup was right, but the Saints offense was out of sync against the Vikings. LOSS

Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions (2 catches, 37 yards, TD, WR32): I thought Jones would do more, but he found the end zone and out-pointed Julio Jones in Week 1. WIN

Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills (4 catches, 53 yards, TD, TE6): Sure, I wish I'd recommended Austin Hooper or Jesse James instead, but Clay had a nice game against the Jets. WIN

Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants (4 catches, 44 yards, TE14): If Engram had one more catch, he'd have finished in the top 12. Or I could have stuck with my hunch on James. Oh well. LOSS

Los Angeles Rams D/ST (225 yards allowed, 9 points allowed, 1 FR, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 1 safety, 2 DTD, D/ST2): The Rams steamrolled the Colts. You're welcome. WIN

WEEK 1 TOTAL: 5 Wins (.417)

A couple of near-misses stopped me from having a great week, but in a "sleepers" column where I'm picking players who aren't obvious calls, hitting on over 40 percent isn't bad at all.