    The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar

    Oruny ChoiContributor ISeptember 13, 2017

      Summer has come to an end, and if you need to know about all the sneaker release dates heading into the school year, we got you covered. There's a wide array of sneakers releasing, from the Nike Kyrie 3 inspired by Kobe Bryant and Bruce Lee to the re-emergence of the Adidas Tubulars.

      Wanna know the rest? Scroll through for the best of the week of September 10. What you copping?

    Nike SB AF-2 Low "Supreme"

      Release Date: Thursday, September 14

    Adidas Tubular Doom Sock

      Release Date: Thursday, September 14

    Adidas Tubular Rise

      Release Date: Thursday, September 14

    Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality'

      Release Date: Friday, September 15

    Nike Air Max 1 LHM 'Wasafu'

      Release Date: Friday, September 15

    Air Jordan 8 'Bred'

      Release Date: Saturday, September 16

    Nike SF AF-1 Mid

      Release Date: Saturday, September 16