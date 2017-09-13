The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release CalendarSeptember 13, 2017
The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar
Nike
Summer has come to an end, and if you need to know about all the sneaker release dates heading into the school year, we got you covered. There's a wide array of sneakers releasing, from the Nike Kyrie 3 inspired by Kobe Bryant and Bruce Lee to the re-emergence of the Adidas Tubulars.
Wanna know the rest? Scroll through for the best of the week of September 10. What you copping?
Nike SB AF-2 Low "Supreme"
Supreme
Release Date: Thursday, September 14
Adidas Tubular Doom Sock
Release Date: Thursday, September 14
Adidas Tubular Rise
adidas
Release Date: Thursday, September 14
Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality'
Nike
Release Date: Friday, September 15
Nike Air Max 1 LHM 'Wasafu'
Nike
Release Date: Friday, September 15
Air Jordan 8 'Bred'
Nike
Release Date: Saturday, September 16
Nike SF AF-1 Mid
Nike
Release Date: Saturday, September 16