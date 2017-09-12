Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Shabazz Muhammad

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly consider adding small forward Shabazz Muhammad before the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

On Monday, Darren Wolfson‏ of KSTP reported the Lakers are "worth watching" as Muhammad also discusses a potential reunion with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although the 24-year-old UCLA product is still talking with the Wolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press noted last week the "signs point" to his landing with a new team.

Muhammad watched his role in Minnesota shrink over the past two seasons. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing just 19.4 minutes per contest during the 2016-17 campaign. All but one of his 78 appearances came off the bench.

Nevertheless, the California native said back in February he wanted to remain with the organization, per Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press.

"Just being here my whole career has been really a good thing for me," Muhammed said. "I just think we're going in the right direction, and that's something that I want to be a part of in the long run."

The Lakers could be an attractive option if a deal can't be worked out with the Timberwolves. They have a growing stable of young talent, led by Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, but there's still a need for depth assets to fill out the rotation.

Muhammad could carve out a niche for himself playing both small forward and shooting guard behind Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he signs in L.A.