Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Odds, Football Betting Pick

When it comes to covering point spreads, home-field advantage is often overrated. Consider the Pittsburgh Panthers: They are 7-2 straight up in their last nine games played at Heinz Field but only 2-7 against the spread.

The Panthers will play as home dogs when they host Oklahoma State for a non-conference affair Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as 11-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.8-22.0 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys are 2-0 both SU and ATS this season, after dispatching South Alabama on Friday 44-7, covering at minus-28.

OSU jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and eventually pushed that to 44-0, before allowing the Jaguars to score a meaningless touchdown with just under five minutes to go.

On the night, Oklahoma State outgained South Alabama 505-175.

Senior quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 335 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another. So he's now accounted for eight touchdowns through two games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense held the Jaguars to a one-for-10 performance on third-down conversions.

Oklahoma State opened this season with a 59-24 triumph over Tulsa, covering at minus-20.

Why the Pittsburgh Panthers can cover the spread

Pitt is 1-1 this season, after falling at Penn State on Saturday 33-14. But that game could have been closer than the score might indicate.

The Panthers fell down early 7-0 when a turnover gave the Nittany Lions a short field, and it was only a two-score game heading into the fourth quarter at 21-6. In the end, Pitt hung on to cover at plus-20.

On the day, the Panthers outgained Penn State 342-312 and won time of possession by a lopsided 38-22 margin. But three drives inside the Lions' 10-yard line resulted in a total of six points. Pitt also turned the ball over three times and gave up a safety.

Penn State had scored at least 35 points in each of its last eight games, but the Panthers snapped that streak, mainly by holding on to the ball for so long.

Pitt opened this season with a 28-21 overtime victory over a pretty good Youngstown State team.

Smart pick

These teams met last September in a 45-38 Cowboys victory in Stillwater. Oklahoma State owns some gaudy offensive numbers this year but against lesser competition. The Cowboys might also be shorthanded at linebacker.

As for the Panthers, they should have fared better against Penn State. The smart betting pick here on the college football lines is Pitt plus the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in 11 of Pittsburgh's last 14 games.

Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

Oklahoma State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in September.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.