The Usos vs. The New Day: Latest News and Preview for WWE SmackDown Sept. 12

WWE SmackDown's Superstars will look to win big and take home gold Tuesday night.

Three championship matches are set for SmackDown in Las Vegas. The Usos will fight to fend off The New Day. Natalya will face the woman she dethroned for the SmackDown Women's Championship. AJ Styles will put his U.S. title on the line.

With the Hell in a Cell pay-pay-view not arriving until Oct. 8, the blue brand is delivering big early with a stacked lineup.

News updates, storyline analysis and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com help provide an early look at Sin City SmackDown. The show then kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Buzz

It's worth noting that WWE.com's preview of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal features no mention of the enemies entering the Hell in a Cell structure. That has many speculating that Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon will instead be contested in The Devil's Playground.

After KO and McMahon's collision last week, Josh Isenberg of Wrestle Zone wrote, "Last night could have been an indication of their inevitable match to take place inside Hell in a Cell. Owens mentions Shane jumping off of things, which could be a prelude to a match taking place on October 8th from Detroit, Michigan."

Based on her recent social media activity, Lana appears to still be in Bulgaria. The Ravishing Russian continues to post photos from Rusev's home country.

Both she and Rusev missed last week's SmackDown.

Anyone hoping Asuka would storm into SmackDown can now put that idea to rest. WWE announced on Monday's Raw that the former NXT women's champ is heading to Raw instead. An introductory vignette aired to hype her arrival.

SmackDown Streaks

Nakamura continues to charge toward the top of SmackDown.

In a No. 1 Contender's match for the WWE Championship last Tuesday, The King of Strong Style toppled Randy Orton. The victory earned him a title match against Mahal at Hell in a Cell.

Nakamura has now won five in a row on SmackDown, per CageMatch.net. On top of that, he has yet to lose a one-on-one match on the show.

WWE has wisely committed to Nakamura, making it clear that he's a contender right away.

The opposite is true for Sami Zayn, who lost to Aiden English on the most recent SmackDown.

Per CageMatch.net, Zayn has lost four matches in a row. The Underdog from the Underground hasn't won a singles match on SmackDown since May 23.

Zayn remains a low priority despite his potential.

Sin City SmackDown Preview

The McMahon-Owens saga is set to add a big name.

After Shane-O-Mac attacked Owens last Tuesday, the SmackDown commissioner found himself in huge trouble. His father, Vince McMahon, called in to suspend Shane.

Vince is now set to make a rare SmackDown appearance.

He'll surely have some words for Owens, who incited Shane and later threatened to sue WWE. This may be where Owens vs. McMahon officially gets added to the PPV card as a Hell in a Cell match.

Natalya is among the champions who may not make it to that event with their titles in hand. She's poised to face Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Las Vegas.

This contest is a rematch of their SummerSlam title bout where Natalya outworked Naomi on the mat, eventually forcing her to tap out. Regardless of what happens this time around, it's a good bet that Carmella will be lurking with her Money in the Bank contract in hand.

AJ Styles has a title match on tap, too.

Last Tuesday, he told Tye Dillinger that rather than issue an open challenge, he would take on The Perfect 10 for the United States Championship.

Dillinger's last title opportunity ended quickly thanks in part to Baron Corbin ambushing him. Will he get a fair shot at Styles this around? Will Corbin insert himself again, furthering his burgeoning feud with Styles?

Finally, The New Day will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles.

The Usos won a previous bout that allowed the duo to choose the stipulation for this showdown. The champs went with a Street Fight.

That means fans are in for a wild, hard-hitting affair. Whether this is the climax of their feud or not, Tuesday's SmackDown is going to feel like a mini-PPV.