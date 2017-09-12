WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 11

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The September 11 episode of Raw continued the steady and effective build to No Mercy with a show that positioned high-profile stars in a favorable position.

It was the franchise star, though, who irresponsibly made a single and unnecessary comment that led to his status as the night's biggest loser and, potentially, tainted the content of his No Mercy opponent's character.

John Cena, master of the mic and one of the greatest Superstars of all time, made an irresponsible remark about Roman Reigns' past wellness policy failures that was not at all needed to build heat for their WrestleMania-worthy main event.

Luckily, not everyone on Monday's show was as careless.

Braun Strowman enjoyed another monumental night while Jason Jordan continued to prove himself worthy of a high-profile spot on the card.

At least from an in-ring perspective.

Emma, on the other hand, continued to find no mercy at the end of WWE Creative's collective pencil.