New Day Beats Usos to Win WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship

New Day defeated The Usos on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live in a Sin City Street Fight to become SmackDown Tag Team champions for the second time and tag titlists for the fourth time overall in WWE.

Kofi Kingston and Big E hit Jimmy Uso with a Midnight Hour to get the pin:

It was another classic between the top two teams in the division, and the reaction on social media reflected as much:

The Usos and New Day have anchored SmackDown's tag team division in recent months and arguably made it into the most entertaining part of the blue brand because of a series of fantastic matches between them.

After New Day beat The Usos at Battleground to become SmackDown Tag Team champs for the first time, the teams engaged in a highly anticipated rematch at SummerSlam.

Although that bout was relegated to the Kickoff, it can be argued that the teams stole the show in a contest that lasted nearly 20 minutes.

Both sides nearly emerged victorious on numerous occasions with several false finishes, but Jimmy and Jey eventually recaptured the titles with a double splash on Big E.

New Day was due an automatic rematch; however, The Usos were given the opportunity to choose the stipulation after picking up a win in a singles match.

Rather than waiting until Hell in a Cell to do the rematch, SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan booked it for a stacked Sin City SmackDown show that also featured two other title bouts.

In keeping with their ruthless demeanor, The Usos chose to engage New Day in a street fight in hopes of vanquishing Big E, Kingston and Xavier Woods once and for all.

It was fair to question the strategy, though, since New Day has never been shy about exploiting the numbers game, even during a successful run as a babyface team.

Even so, a match with no rules was a good fit for The Usos, who have arguably truly hit their stride for the first time in their WWE careers under the heel characters they currently portray.

The Usos and New Day have chemistry unlike any two teams in WWE right now, and the potential is present for them to have one of the best and longest-running feuds the tag team division has ever seen.

With New Day prevailing, another rematch is a virtual certainty, and it could potentially be a historic one at Hell in a Cell if WWE decides to place the two teams inside one of the most dangerous structures in wrestling.

