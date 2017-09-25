FIFA 18: Top Young Star Player Ratings, Release Date and Best New Features

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

One of the most exciting parts of a new edition of the FIFA franchise is to track how some of the game's best young talents are rated over the course of a campaign.

After all, a lot can happen in the space of a year. Kylian Mbappe, a man who will surely be one of the most sought-after tyros in FIFA 18, burst on to the scene at AS Monaco last term, fired the team to a surprise Ligue 1 title and moved to Paris Saint-Germain in one of football's most lucrative deals; he's still just 18.

There are others factors to look forward to, and EA Sports has included a selection of new features for players to try their hands at on this title.

Read on for details of the most exciting young players on FIFA 18 and the new facets to look forward to on the world's most popular football simulator.

The game will be released on Friday on consoles and the PC.

Young Players

In a simulated match, this clip from B/R Football pitted some of the best rising stars in FIFA 18 up against some more senior players:

Although the game is supposed to be a bit of fun, for many, including players themselves, it can be serious business—especially for those who have grown up with the game.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, for one, isn't too happy to be rated at 84. "To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good," he told the Daily Mirror (h/t Aisla Cowen of Sky Sports). "I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

In addition, the 23-year-old Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi called on EA Sports to reassess his rating after his recent hat-trick against Nottingham Forest:

Nevertheless, Alli and Marco Asensio—also rated 84—are the only two players aged 21 and under who are among the top 100 stars in the game, as EA Sports recently revealed.

There's no place for Mbappe in that upper bracket, although it will be intriguing to see what boosts he has been given after his incredible year. The same applies for Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in a deal that could cost the Catalans an eye-watering £135.5 million.

Manchester United and Manchester City fans will have their eyes on the ratings too. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are both wonderful prospects for the former, while Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane will also expect upgraded ratings, having progressed wonderfully under manager Pep Guardiola.

New Features

In FIFA 17, the addition of The Journey gave players the chance to experience what it would be like to enjoy a rapid rise like some of the aforementioned youngsters. And it's back again this season.

Playing once again as Alex Hunter, all the suggestions indicate he makes a big-money move. In the FIFA 18 demo, he has to cope with unhappy home supporters following transfer links to Real Madrid before a potential switch appears to break down.

EA Sports released the following clip, offering an insight into what to expect from Hunter in FIFA 18:

Those keen to build a squad rather than play as an individual will be delighted with the tweaks made in the Career Mode feature.

The biggest change to previous editions is the depth you can go into in terms of transfer negotiations, with fees, wages and clauses all up for discussion. EA Sports FIFA provided a look at what can be expected from this revamped aspect of the game:

The most popular mode will almost certainly remain Ultimate Team, and the clutch of legendary players available in FIFA 18 are well worth getting excited about.

Brazilian goalscoring icon Ronaldo is a new addition to the game, while compatriot Pele has also got a new card. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will also be available, as will Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona.