    PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Talks Kylian Mbappe Transfer, Neymar and More

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 6: Kylian Mbappe is presented as new player of Paris Saint Germain by President of PSG Nasser Al Khelaifi at Parc des Princes on September 6, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed there were other clubs across Europe willing to pay more than they did to land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco this summer. 

    The young forward joined PSG on loan for the upcoming season and will eventually sign for the capital club for around £165 million at the end of the campaign. Per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, Al-Khelaifi said there were a clutch of other sides ready to gazump PSG in the race for the teenager:

    "It was very competitive, trust me. Some other clubs offered him more than us. Every big club wanted him. But we explained to him our project and the ambition of the club and he's French, he's a Parisian and he had the club in his heart.

    "He wanted to stay in France and defend the French colours in the Champions League. It's deep inside him.

    As noted by Burt, Real Madrid were said to be PSG's biggest rivals in pursuit of the 18-year-old, while Arsenal and Chelsea were also keen.

               

