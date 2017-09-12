PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Talks Kylian Mbappe Transfer, Neymar and More

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed there were other clubs across Europe willing to pay more than they did to land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco this summer.

The young forward joined PSG on loan for the upcoming season and will eventually sign for the capital club for around £165 million at the end of the campaign. Per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, Al-Khelaifi said there were a clutch of other sides ready to gazump PSG in the race for the teenager:

"It was very competitive, trust me. Some other clubs offered him more than us. Every big club wanted him. But we explained to him our project and the ambition of the club and he's French, he's a Parisian and he had the club in his heart.

"He wanted to stay in France and defend the French colours in the Champions League. It's deep inside him.

As noted by Burt, Real Madrid were said to be PSG's biggest rivals in pursuit of the 18-year-old, while Arsenal and Chelsea were also keen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.