C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 1

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos may have earned a 24-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field on Monday night, but it wasn't a good night for fantasy owners who started either C.J. Anderson or Jamaal Charles.

Neither Anderson nor Charles had a strong performance in the win, which does little to address the questions that hovered about their fantasy potential entering the 2017 season. Below is an outlook for both players based on Week 1.

C.J. Anderson

Anderson was Denver's leading rusher, finishing with 81 yards on 20 carries. He also caught one pass for seven yards on three targets.

Anderson was limited to seven games in 2016, but he was a consistent runner in 2014 and 2015, averaging 4.7 yards on 331 carries. If he can rediscover that again in 2017, he could earn his way into RB2 or flex status.

Ideally, the fifth-year veteran will occupy a place on your bench until the right matchup comes along. The Broncos' quarterback situation is less than ideal, and the running game may struggle if Trevor Siemian doesn't improve much from where he was a year ago.

Jamaal Charles

Charles ran for 40 yards on 10 carries. He also had one target out of the backfield but didn't register a reception.

On reputation alone, Charles should remain on the radar of fantasy owners. Between 2009 and 2014, he reached four Pro Bowls and averaged 5.5 yards a carry.

After injuries limited him to eight combined games in 2015 and 2016, it's doubtful Charles is ever that running back again.

Not only do the knee issues raise enough doubt about what Charles can provide the Broncos offense, he's also likely to remain the backup for the foreseeable future unless an injury forces Anderson out of action. Because of that, Charles should stay on the waiver wire until he proves worthy of a roster spot.