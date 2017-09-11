Adrian Peterson Says There Wasn't a Conflict on Sidelines with Sean Payton

Jim Mone/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson brushed aside what appeared to be a tense moment between him and head coach Sean Payton during Monday's 29-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Peterson said he wasn't exchanging heated words with Payton:

Peterson was largely ineffective in his return to Minnesota. He carried the ball six times for 18 yards, which is tied for his third-worst rushing output in the regular season.

Some questioned Payton's play-calling in the defeat, especially when New Orleans settled for field goals on back-to-back drives in the second half after getting inside the Minnesota 10-yard line.

Entering the year, the workload in New Orleans' backfield was a big storyline around the offense. Mark Ingram ran for over 1,000 yards last season, but that didn't stop the Saints from not only signing Peterson but also trading up in the third round of the 2017 draft to select Alvin Kamara.

The three running backs had a nearly identical number of touches against the Vikings, which may have served to their detriment rather than allowing the trio to shine. In addition to Peterson's poor night, Kamara had 18 yards on seven carries, while Ingram had six carries for 17 yards.

Sorting out the running game will be among Payton's top tasks ahead of the Saints' Week 2 matchup with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.