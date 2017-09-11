Indians Register 19th Straight Win Behind Carlos Carrasco, Francisco Lindor

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to an incredible 19 games Monday with an 11-0 victory over the American League Central rival Detroit Tigers.

It is the second-longest winning streak since 1947, when the New York Yankees also won 19 in a row.

Cleveland was never threatened after it scored five runs in the second inning, and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco cruised through six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Jose Ramirez drilled a home run in support of Carrasco, and Francisco Lindor drove in a team-high four runs in the win.

Chris Rose of MLB Network noted Cleveland has trailed in a mere four innings during the past three weeks, while Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com put the dominance into perspective:

According to David Schoenfield of ESPN.com, the 2002 Oakland Athletics' 20-game winning streak stands as the American League record. The 1935 Chicago Cubs hold the all-time record with 21 straight wins, though Schoenfield noted the 1916 New York Giants "won 26 in a row but had a tie game in there."

Cleveland is one win away from tying Oakland's 2002 streak and will send its ace to the mound Tuesday against the Tigers. Tuesday's probable starters are Corey Kluber for the Indians and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.

Kluber is a favorite for the American League Cy Young Award, with a 2.56 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 235 strikeouts in 175.2 innings, while Boyd sports a 5.93 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 109.1 innings. It's not a stretch to call Cleveland's pitching advantage significant, which means the 2002 Athletics should make room for company in the record book.