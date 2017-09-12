Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections: Stat Predictions for Top 100 Players

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best ways to try to project how a player will do in a given week is to look at the lines provided by Las Vegas sportsbooks.

If they project high game totals (e.g. 50 points or more), that matchup could be an aerial shootout. Likewise, if the total is low, don't expect much from the passing attacks.

If a home team is heavily favored over another (e.g. a touchdown or more), the home side's running back could have a big day. If the road side is a heavy underdog, that team's running back may be out of play unless he is an adept pass-catcher who plays all three downs.

We'll use that mindset as we discuss the projections for the top 100 players (or teams) in the breakdown below. The odds are via OddsShark.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 350 passing yards, 3 TD (26 points)

2. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 350 passing yards, 3 TD (26 points)

3. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

5. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 30 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 30 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

8. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 275 yards, 2 TD (19 points)

9. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 175 passing yards, 1 TD, 30 rushing yards, 1 TD (20 points)

10. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Kansas City Chiefs: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (18 points)

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 120 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 80 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3, Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 catches, 40 yards (18 points)

4. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 60 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

5. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 40 rushing yards, 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Tennessee Titans: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Washington Redskins: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

9. Terrance West (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (15 points)

10. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 40 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

11. Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals) at Indianapolis Colts: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

12. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

13. Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 40 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

14. Bilal Powell (New York Jets) at Oakland Raiders: 20 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

15. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 80 rushing yards, 3 catches, 40 receiving yards (12 points)

16. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Jets: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

17. Mike Gillislee (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

18. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Cincinnati Bengals: 60 rushing yards, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards (9 points)

19. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 40 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards (9 points)



20. Buck Allen (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 20 rushing yards, 4 catches, 50 receiving yards (7 points)

Top 40 Wide Receivers

1. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 160 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 10 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 8 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 9 catches, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Indianapolis Colts: 8 catches, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Detroit Lions: 8 catches, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD, 20 rushing yards (16 points)

9. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 5 catches, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

10. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 5 catches, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

11. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 catches, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

12. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Jets: 6 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

13. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 catches, 80receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

14. Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Jets: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

16. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Los Angeles Rams: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

17. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Houston Texans: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

18. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 7 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

19. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

20. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

21. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

22. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 7 catches, 120 receiving yards (12 points)

23. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

24. Corey Coleman (Cleveland Browns) at Baltimore Ravens: 4 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

25. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 6 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

26. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

27. Cole Beasley (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

28. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

29. Davante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

30. Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

31. Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

32. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 80 receiving yards (8 points)

33. Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 4 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

34. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

35. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 4 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

36. Jameson Crowder (Washington Redskins) at Los Angeles Rams: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

37. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

38. Paul Richardson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

39. Taylor Gabriel (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 4 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

40. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards (7 points)

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

3. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

4. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

7. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Los Angeles Rams: 4 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

10. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

Top 10 Kickers

1. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 17 points

2. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 4 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 15 points

3. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Washington Redskins: 1 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards), 1 FG (50-plus): 14 points

4. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 13 points

5. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 13 points

6. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 4 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards): 12 points

7. Younghoe Koo (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 3 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards): 11 points

8. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Jets: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards): 9 points

9. Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards): 9 points

10. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 5 PAT, 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Chicago Bears): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1-6 PA (13 points)

2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Houston Texans): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland Browns): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

5. New York Giants (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Miami Dolphins): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Washington Redskins): 4 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

8. Carolina Panthers (vs. Buffalo Bills): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (9 points)

9. Denver Broncos (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

10. Houston Texans (at Cincinnati Bengals): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

Breakdown

Two matchups have over/unders over 53 points: The Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game line is set at 53.5, while the New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints tilt is listed at 54.

No other game has an over/under higher than 47.5 (that distinction goes to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game). Eight games have low totals of 44 points or fewer.

The gaps are certainly noticeable this week. If you're playing in a season-long league, you know to fire up stars in those aforementioned games, such as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

However, if you're searching the waiver wire for some help, then consider a few players on those teams. For example, if New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is available, then take a flier on him. He's a speedy wideout who can get by any defensive back in the league for a long touchdown. Other players to consider include Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and tight end Austin Hooper.

In daily fantasy leagues, it makes sense to pay up for star players in those two games, as both matchups have the potential to go well over their listed totals. No one will be too surprised if the final scores for each team in these two games are in the high 30s or perhaps even the 40s.

Even though Rodgers and the other quarterbacks in these matchups will be pricey, it's worth paying up to roster them and then trying to save elsewhere.

At running back, consider rostering the Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson in season-long and daily leagues. Carson gained 49 yards from scrimmage on just seven touches in a 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday. The number of touches is an issue, but one has to figure that more are on the way considering his early success.

The rookie had a fantastic preseason and gives the Seahawks an added dimension on offense that's sorely needed, especially with an offensive line that is not protecting quarterback Russell Wilson well enough.

Carson and the Seahawks are considered massive 13-point favorites at home this week over the San Francisco 49ers. It's conceivable that Seattle controls the clock with its running and short-passing games, forcing the 49ers to play into the Seahawks' defensive strengths, which are their pass rush and pass defense. Therefore, the Seattle defense is an excellent play as well.

In season-long leagues, it is very likely owned already, but in daily leagues, it is a great add even at high prices.

Ultimately, the Vegas lines should always be kept in mind when making fantasy decisions. More often than not, the sportsbooks are correct, so they are a good gauge to guide your thought process.