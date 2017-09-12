Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups and Drops

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

We saw some major surprises during the first week of the NFL season. For example, the Los Angeles Rams looked like one of the best teams in football (albeit against one of the worst in the Indianapolis Colts without quarterback Andrew Luck), and the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs eschewed their usual short-passing games for long gains and explosive plays in big wins.

A few unheralded players shined, too, and fantasy football team owners took notice by adding them onto their rosters in droves. On the flip side, a few others who got drafted landed on the waiver wire.

Here's a look at the top 10 pickups and drops in fantasy football. Then, we'll see the top five pickups in more depth.

All pickup and drop numbers are via the Yahoo fantasy website as of Monday, September 11 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Also note that the list below does not include kickers or defense/special teams units, nor do they include players out for significant time with injury. The focus here is on the main offensive players who are added or dropped due to onfield play or new opportunities.

Top Pickups

1. Arizona Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (32,574)

2. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (21,698)

3. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (21,385)

4. Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen (19,489)

5. Philadelphia Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (15,687)

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (13,513)

7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (11,472)

8. Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Bradford (8,465)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jesse James (7,393)

10. Arizona Cardinals RB Andre Ellington (7,231)

Top Drops

1. Dallas Cowboys RB Darren McFadden (17,398)

2. Seattle Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy (17,221)

3. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (7,439)

4. Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer (4,917)

5. New York Giants QB Eli Manning (4,758)

6. Seattle Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls (4,695)

7. New York Giants RB Paul Perkins (4,599)

8. Cleveland Browns WR Kenny Britt (4,591)

9. Washington Redskins RB Samaje Perine (4,544)

10. Buffalo Bills WR Zay Jones (4,435)

Arizona Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams

The fifth-year running back out of Utah State will take the starting job for the Arizona Cardinals until David Johnson returns from a dislocated wrist.

Johnson's timetable is still uncertain at this point (here's a note on that from Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN), so Williams could have the job for the foreseeable future.

For his career, Williams has run for 555 yards on 103 carries (5.4 yards per rush). He has never started a game, but Williams has shown potential in the past.

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay

The 6'4" Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 35-23 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He amassed seven targets and looked like a serious matchup problem against the Cardinals defense.

Golladay doesn't look like a flash in the pan. Although he's going to share targets with fellow wideouts Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. in addition to tight end Eric Ebron, Golladay should be a serious red-zone threat every game if this week is any indication.

If he's on your waiver wire, strongly consider adding him.

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Another rookie looked excellent on Sunday, and that was Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen out of North Carolina A&T.

Cohen received plenty of touches in a 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, as he was targeted 12 times and also carried the ball five more.

The 12-target mark isn't sustainable for the future, but given how much Cohen played, he's clearly a part of the Bears' offensive plans this year despite the presence of running back Jordan Howard.

That being said, it'd be wise to prioritize the top two players over Cohen because Williams is the clear No. 1 back for the time being in Arizona and Golladay looks like a scoring threat.

Baltimore Ravens RB Buck Allen

With Baltimore Ravens backup running back Danny Woodhead expected to miss extended time, Buck Allen is going to assume the third-down role and catch passes out of the backfield.

Allen had one of the most notable fantasy games of the 2015 season when he caught 12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in addition to 63 rushing yards.

He's worth adding as a bye-week replacement, but there are better options to start on a fantasy roster. Allen is the backup in Baltimore and probably won't be featured too much unless Baltimore falls behind.

With the way they played Sunday in a 20-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, that doesn't look like it will happen too often.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

Don't let your 2016 impressions of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor cloud your vision of him this year.

Yes, last year was a disaster, as the former first-round draft pick caught just 36 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. He only amassed a 52.2-percent catch rate, too, per Pro Football Reference.

But Agholor looks rejuvenated. He's a completely different player in 2017, finding himself open numerous times and making clutch catches in a 30-17 win against the Washington Redskins, including a 58-yard grab that gave Philadelphia an early lead.

Agholor tied for the team lead in targets with eight, which is a good sign for opportunities down the road.