    Asuka to Make Main Roster Debut on WWE Raw

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Credit: WWE.com

    As expected, The Empress of Tomorrow has made the jump to WWE's flagship show. WWE aired a vignette hyping up Asuka's impending arrival on Raw during Monday's edition of the program.

    Asuka remains out of action while recovering from a broken collarbone she suffered in her victory over Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

