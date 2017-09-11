Asuka to Make Main Roster Debut on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

As expected, The Empress of Tomorrow has made the jump to WWE's flagship show. WWE aired a vignette hyping up Asuka's impending arrival on Raw during Monday's edition of the program.

Asuka remains out of action while recovering from a broken collarbone she suffered in her victory over Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August.

