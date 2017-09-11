Sorry, WWE Fans; Brock Lesnar Will Beat Braun Strowman at No Mercy 2017

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As much as Braun Strowman deserves to beat Brock Lesnar at the 2017 edition of No Mercy, WWE fans are going to be disappointed when the Monster Among Men takes the loss.

Over the last several months, Strowman has been booked as the strongest Superstar on the roster, both from a creative and in-ring perspective. He has physically destroyed everyone put in his path and is one of the few wrestlers on the WWE roster who looks like a viable challenger to Lesnar and his Universal Championship reign.

Since Strowman and Lesnar began their feud, the Monster Among Men has gained the upper hand time after time. For the critics who complain about Lesnar not being an elite seller, look no further than his work with Strowman to see a master class in the art of making an opponent look strong.

Eventually, Strowman will have to sell for Lesnar, and that will be at No Mercy when the champion successfully retains. In the Sept. 24 pay-per-view match, Strowman should be on the offensive for most of the bout, but Lesnar will take control and earn the victory with a monstrous F-5. Just as WWE made Samoa Joe look strong in his battle against The Beast, creative will protect Strowman even more in his match at No Mercy.

Lesnar doesn't have to win the match clean, either. The WWE Universe has received Strowman positively, and having The Beast hit him with a low blow or even get himself disqualified by attacking Braun with a weapon would protect the Monster Among Men.

After gaining so much positive momentum, WWE must keep Strowman strong despite potentially taking the loss.

As well as Strowman has been booked, his mainstream appeal and credibility don't compare to those of Lesnar. While Strowman winning the Universal Championship would be great for his character, just stepping in the ring against The Beast at a PPV and dominating a short-term feud is a huge accomplishment for the Superstar.

While taking the loss to Lesnar would be a bump in the road for the Monster Among Men, this is a storyline that could be revisited down the line. The feud has been one of the best since Lesnar returned to WWE, and the company would be wise to have the two behemoths fight again on an even larger stage.

After a loss at No Mercy, Strowman's dominating the roster before finally beating Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 would be an ideal long-term program that culminates by cementing Strowman as a top-tier Superstar.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).