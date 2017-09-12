Winners and Losers of Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 Performance

2 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Star Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell spent all summer away from his team, holding out in hopes for a long-term contract rather than having to play the 2017 season on the $12.12 million franchise tag. And when that didn't materialize, he continued to avoid his team, ultimately missing all of training camp and the preseason and making his return in early September.

Perhaps it was that time off that led Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to use Bell sparingly on Sunday. According to Adam Levitan at DraftKings, Bell only played 71 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, compared to 90 percent of them a season ago. But that's not the only reason why Bell had a bad day, with only 32 yards on 10 carries; the entire Steelers run game was stymied by Cleveland's defensive front.

The Steelers rushed a total of just 17 times in Sunday's game—nine rushes in the first half, eight in the second—for a mere 35 yards. As a whole, the team averaged 2.1 yards per carry and Bell, 3.2. Bell also was not very involved in the passing game either, catching three passes on six targets for 15 yards.

Though the Steelers managed to earn the win, Pittsburgh needs to hope that this down performance out of the run game was a one-week anomaly and not the beginning of a season-long trend.

Part of the reason why the Steelers have long had such an explosive offense is their ability to make big plays whether when passing or running the ball; focusing on one over the other will turn them one-dimensional and thus easier to scheme against. Whatever rust Bell is exhibiting or caution Tomlin is exhibiting need to quickly abate.