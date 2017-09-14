7 Keys to Victory in New York Giants' Week 2 Matchup

1 of 7

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Giants offensive line didn’t have its best showing last week.

Per Pro Football Focus, the grades reflected as much. Center Weston Richburg, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Bobby Hart (balky ankle and all) graded out the best while right guard John Jerry and left tackle Ereck Flowers did not.

While the fan base is panicking and trying to come up with solutions to fix the unit after one game, the players themselves, including the man they protect, are a picture of calm.

“At the end of the day, the people that are making the decisions are the people that are paid to know football,” said Pugh when asked how the group has been handling the criticism.

“They are the ones that are putting us out there, right? So, the people that are just going to watch on TV and want to make assumptions, that’s a whole other story. So, we got to go out there and keep handling our business and keep our nose to the grindstone. We can’t worry about the outside noise because we have games to win and we have to get ready for Detroit.”

Pugh said the only thing the group can do is go back to work to correct whatever deficiencies it still has.

“That’s the only way you can get better,” he said. “You got to work on the mistakes you made and correct them. That’s the only way you’re going to fix it.”

And that’s good enough for quarterback Eli Manning, who has not lost faith in his blockers.

“They’re going to do their job, so everybody just needs to step up their game a little bit,” he said. “We don’t have to go recreate anything. We just have to execute, play better football.”